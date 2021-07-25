Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,075 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $47,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $112.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.24. The Toro Company has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

