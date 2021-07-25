Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 38,605 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769,358 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $38,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718,948 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,669 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

