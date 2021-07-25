Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 81,282 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,282 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $40,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

