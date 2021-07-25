Analysts Anticipate At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. At Home Group posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of HOME opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,694 shares of company stock worth $1,088,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in At Home Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

