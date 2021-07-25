Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOD. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. 88,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,602. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,146.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

