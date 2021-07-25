Analysts Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.09. IBEX also posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. 16,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $403.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in IBEX by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

