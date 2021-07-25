Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report sales of $3.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 million to $3.34 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $14.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $16.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 million, a PE ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.87. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

