Analysts Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Post $1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $1.33. Kemper reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMPR. TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

KMPR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.39. 144,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kemper by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter worth about $1,504,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Kemper by 18.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kemper by 12.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 4.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,789,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

