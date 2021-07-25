Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $45.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

