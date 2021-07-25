Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report sales of $35.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.42 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $140.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.24 million to $143.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $166.67 million, with estimates ranging from $153.45 million to $179.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

MFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 8,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,587. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

