Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Post $0.39 EPS

Brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Nomad Foods posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,704,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 20,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after buying an additional 78,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 33,073 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.21.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

