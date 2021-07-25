Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post $62.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.01 million to $66.10 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $45.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $251.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $264.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $293.66 million, with estimates ranging from $276.32 million to $311.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

PAR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. 130,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,642. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,212,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 20.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 48,387 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.