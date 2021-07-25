Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $107.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.66 million and the lowest is $106.28 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $28.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 278.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $417.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.71 million to $421.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $471.89 million, with estimates ranging from $461.27 million to $482.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

RUTH stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. 257,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.30 million, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 2.42. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at $630,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.