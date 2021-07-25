Analysts Offer Predictions for Netflix, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.23 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $515.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.02. Netflix has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

