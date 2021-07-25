Analysts Set Expectations for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $10.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLL. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $57.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.55.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

