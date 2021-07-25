Analysts Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target at $12.50

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. 80,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,249. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $338.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

