Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) PT at $12.30

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSSY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.94. 7,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.27%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.