Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) PT at $12.30

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

BOSSY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.94. 7,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is presently -2.27%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

