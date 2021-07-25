Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) PT at $30.82

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 135.9% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 131,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 209.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 152,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,054. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.