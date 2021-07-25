Analysts Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target at $124.53

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.53.
NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.52. 644,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,773. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,506,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
