Analysts Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target at $124.53

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.53.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.52. 644,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,773. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,506,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

