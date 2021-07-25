Analysts Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target at $113.38

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $119.62.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

