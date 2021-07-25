Analysts Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Target Price at $43.06

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $43.06 price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

PDRDY stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 50,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,255. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

