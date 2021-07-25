Analysts Set RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target at $17.00

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

RADA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

RADA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 315,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,478. The company has a market cap of $626.11 million, a P/E ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

