Analyzing Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) & The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Honest and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Honest 0 2 6 0 2.75 Chewy 1 6 12 0 2.58

The Honest currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.10%. Chewy has a consensus price target of $100.41, suggesting a potential upside of 15.76%. Given The Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Honest is more favorable than Chewy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Honest and Chewy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Honest $300.52 million 4.27 -$14.47 million N/A N/A Chewy $7.15 billion 5.04 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -377.13

The Honest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Profitability

This table compares The Honest and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Honest N/A N/A N/A Chewy -0.08% N/A -0.37%

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 70,000 products from 2,500 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

