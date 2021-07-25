Analyzing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IQVIA has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and IQVIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -242.61% -97.99% IQVIA 3.40% 20.96% 5.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and IQVIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$34.58 million ($0.86) -1.59 IQVIA $11.36 billion 4.20 $279.00 million $6.03 41.31

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQVIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and IQVIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 IQVIA 0 1 14 0 2.93

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $4.03, suggesting a potential upside of 194.40%. IQVIA has a consensus price target of $252.94, suggesting a potential upside of 1.55%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than IQVIA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of IQVIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IQVIA beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients' outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; virtual trials; and strategic planning and design services, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

