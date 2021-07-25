Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Buys New Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 261,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,477,000. Affirm makes up approximately 1.4% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $16,093,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $10,254,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $58.69. 1,415,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,862. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.