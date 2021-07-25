Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 505,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,588,000. JD.com comprises approximately 3.3% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. 20,290,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,481,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

