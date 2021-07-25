Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 4,100

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,657.78 ($47.79).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,964 ($38.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £40.40 billion and a PE ratio of 24.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,228.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders have purchased a total of 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833 over the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

