Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Set at $20.09 by Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been assigned a $20.09 price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

