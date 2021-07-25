ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Raymond James increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $409.49 million, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.29. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

