APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.80. APA reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. 6,257,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,695. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in shares of APA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of APA by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of APA by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

