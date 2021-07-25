APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Position Lowered by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,923 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in APA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in APA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in APA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

NASDAQ APA opened at $18.21 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.07.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

