Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE APTV opened at $157.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $160.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.43.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 161,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after buying an additional 45,817 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $297,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

