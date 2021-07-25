AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of SIG stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.