AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,976 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of MarineMax worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $350,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZO opened at $54.82 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.23.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

