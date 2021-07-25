AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.75.

MLM opened at $356.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

