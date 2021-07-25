AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1,083.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,319 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,940,000 after buying an additional 86,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

OHI opened at $37.43 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

