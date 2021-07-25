AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 791 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.99. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

