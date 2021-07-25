AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,097 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.16. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

