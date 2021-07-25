Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New $377,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.08. 1,105,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,130. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

