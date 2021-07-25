Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.78.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is -8.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,387,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 495,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 589,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 779.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 2,930,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after buying an additional 262,561 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

