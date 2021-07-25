Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $7.70 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.34.

ARDX stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $165.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,606,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after buying an additional 479,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 360,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 209,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

