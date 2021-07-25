Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

