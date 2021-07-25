Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Ingredion by 10.3% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,614,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ingredion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingredion by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

INGR opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 229.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

