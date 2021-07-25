Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,841 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 49,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 2.18. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -954.55%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

