Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

BWB stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $452.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

