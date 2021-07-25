Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $1 Million Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after buying an additional 696,985 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,999.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 731,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 696,734 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 599,072 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 275,321 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

MUFG opened at $5.28 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

