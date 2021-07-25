Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $198.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.07. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

