Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE:AFL opened at $53.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.