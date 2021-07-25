Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Raised to $153.00 at Citigroup

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $95.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

